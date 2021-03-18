IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Time to bury the past and move forward', says Pak's General Bajwa on ties with India
Gen Bajwa’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement at the same venue.(AP)
Gen Bajwa’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement at the same venue.(AP)
world news

'Time to bury the past and move forward', says Pak's General Bajwa on ties with India

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:47 PM IST

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that it was time for India and Pakistan to "bury the past and move forward" as he asserted that the peace between the two neighbours would help to "unlock" the potential of South and Central Asia.

Addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue here, Gen Bajwa also said that the potential for regional peace and development always remained hostage to the disputes and issues between Pakistan and India - the two "nuclear-armed neighbours".

"We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward," he said, adding that the responsibility for a meaningful dialogue rested with India.

India last month said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

India has also told Pakistan that "talks and terror" cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

"Our neighbour will have to create a conducive environment, particularly” in Kashmir, Gen Bajwa said, adding that any effort to improve ties without addressing the core issue would be vulnerable to external political factors.

"The Kashmir issue is at the heart of this. It is important to understand that without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, the process will always remain susceptible to derailment to politically motivated bellicosity,” he said.

The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Gen Bajwa’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement at the same venue.

Prime Minister Khan said on Wednesday said India will be benefitted economically by having peace with Pakistan as it will enable New Delhi to directly access the resource-rich Central Asia region through Pakistani territory.

"India will have to take the first step. Unless they do so, we cannot do much," Khan said while delivering the inaugural address at the launch of the two-day Dialogue.

Khan said that having a direct route to the Central Asian region will economically benefit India. Central Asia is rich in oil and gas.

Central Asia, in the modern context, generally includes five resource-rich countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Gen Bajwa also that peace between Pakistan and India would help to "unlock the potential of South and Central Asia" by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

Though, both Prime Minister Khan and Gen Bajwa didn’t specify the minimum steps that India should take but many experts in Pakistan believe that some positive measures in Kashmir could ease pressure on the Pakistan government before entering into talks or restoring the normal diplomatic ties.

Gen Bajwa also talked about poverty which he said was linked with the regional tension that had hindered the regional connectivity and integration.

"Despite being impoverished, we end up spending a lot of our money on defence, which naturally comes at the expense of human development," he said.

However, he added that Pakistan was resisting the temptation to become part of the arms race or increase defence budget despite rising security challenges.

"This has not been easy, especially when you live in a hostile and unstable neighbourhood. But having said that, let me say that we are ready to improve our environment by resolving all our outstanding issues with our neighbours through dialogue in a dignified and peaceful manner," he said.

India and Pakistan had announced on February 25 that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.

Subsequent attacks, including one on Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

Talking about the concept of national security, Gen Bajwa said that it was not just about protecting countries from an external and internal threat.

"Today, the leading drivers of change in the world are demography, economy and technology…However, one issue that remains central to this concept is economic security and cooperation,” he said.

He said that since national security involved ensuring human security, national progress and development, it was not solely the function of the armed forces and required a national effort to safeguard a nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan imran khan india-pak + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.(Bloomberg)
Healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.(Bloomberg)
world news

Canada suffers slowest population growth since World War I

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Over the past five years, immigration has accounted for more than three quarters of Canada’s total population growth but that figure dropped to 58% in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A separate EU document seen by Bloomberg suggested the backlog may be as much as 20 million shots.(Reuters Photo)
A separate EU document seen by Bloomberg suggested the backlog may be as much as 20 million shots.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Europe’s Covid vaccination drive running at half the pace of US: Report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The 29 countries in the bloc and wider European Economic Area took delivery of 9.9 million doses over the week through March 14 and administered 9.1 million shots over the period, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gen Bajwa’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement at the same venue.(AP)
Gen Bajwa’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement at the same venue.(AP)
world news

'Time to bury the past and move forward', says Pak's General Bajwa

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image.(AP file photo)
Representative Image.(AP file photo)
world news

Britain warns of consequences if EU breaks law on vaccine contracts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
"There is of course a need for all countries to respect contract law... and I'm sure that the European Union will live up to the commitments and statements that it has made," Hancock told lawmakers, after the EU threatened to bloc vaccine exports to Britain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 4.1 million people are continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits, down 18,000 from the previous week.(AP)
A total of 4.1 million people are continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits, down 18,000 from the previous week.(AP)
world news

US jobless claims rise to 770,000, layoffs remain high

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly variations, dropped to 746,000, the lowest since late November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares an injection with a dose of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo(REUTERS)
A health worker prepares an injection with a dose of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Shortfall in vaccine deliveries in UK will delay jabs for those below 50: Report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Britain’s National Health Service told public health officials Thursday that vaccine supplies available for first doses would be “significantly constrained” beginning March 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Europe's biggest countries, including Germany and France, suspended use of AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine amid a growing health scare that's creating yet another delay for the European Union's inoculation campaign. (Bloomberg)
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Europe's biggest countries, including Germany and France, suspended use of AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine amid a growing health scare that's creating yet another delay for the European Union's inoculation campaign. (Bloomberg)
world news

Europe, with millions of doses unused, is divided on export ban

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:06 PM IST
EU members, including Italy and France, said they were open to exploring the vaccine export ban while others, such as Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, urged caution and warned about the possible negative impact on European companies, according to the note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vladimir Putin said that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where it answers Moscow’s interests.(via REUTERS)
Vladimir Putin said that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where it answers Moscow’s interests.(via REUTERS)
world news

'Takes one to know one': Vladimir Putin on Joe Biden's 'killer' remark

AP, Moscow
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The Russian leader pointed at America's past history of slaughtering Native Americans and slavery, arguing that the painful legacy has weighed on the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy currently plans to triple the pace of inoculation to half million people per day by mid-April, reaching an 80% coverage by end-September.(AP file photo)
Italy currently plans to triple the pace of inoculation to half million people per day by mid-April, reaching an 80% coverage by end-September.(AP file photo)
world news

Italian PM Draghi says AstraZeneca verdict won’t change country's vaccine plans

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The premier, visiting the northern region of Lombardy, the original epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, said that the decision to suspend use of the vaccine taken by several countries was “temporary and precautionary.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(REUTERS)
world news

What now for North Korea and US talks?

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • US officials say they have attempted to reach out to Pyongyang through "several channels" in recent weeks, with no response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

France to announce new coronavirus restrictions in Paris region

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Paris
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
“We will make the decisions we need to make,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday while visiting the hospital of Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris. He added the new measures will be “pragmatic, proportionated and targeted.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said violence against Asians in the US was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.”(AP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said violence against Asians in the US was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.”(AP)
world news

China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • China has long countered accusations of human rights abuses under the ruling Communist Party by pointing to racism and violence in America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In early 2020, Google said it would invest over $10 billion into offices and data centers in a range of states, including California, New York and Texas.(Reuters file photo)
In early 2020, Google said it would invest over $10 billion into offices and data centers in a range of states, including California, New York and Texas.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Google pledges $7 billion investment to create jobs in US

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The Alphabet Inc. unit is investing in offices and data centers, including more than $1 billion in its home state of California, Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a statement on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China rejects US charges that it has committed genocide against ethnic and religious minorities, and says the camps provide vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
China rejects US charges that it has committed genocide against ethnic and religious minorities, and says the camps provide vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Uighur exiles urge Blinken to demand China close Xinjiang camps

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Activists and UN experts say that more than 1 million Muslim Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims are being held against their will in harsh camps in the remote western region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, do not currently live at the Naval Observatory, as the official residence is undergoing renovation.(Bloomberg)
Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, do not currently live at the Naval Observatory, as the official residence is undergoing renovation.(Bloomberg)
world news

Heavily armed Texas man arrested outside Kamala Harris' official residence

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The arrest comes as the district is in a state of heightened security following the January 6 insurrection attempt at the US Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP