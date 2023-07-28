Beat the heat! Here are few tips issued by Centers for Disease Control to survive scorching heat waves amid health risks

As the scorching summer sun continues to blaze across the United States, over 140 million Americans find themselves under heat alerts, with the Northeast preparing for its hottest temperatures of the year. This relentless heat wave has officials on high alert, taking preventive measures to minimize its deadly impact on vulnerable populations.

Understanding the Dangers of Extreme Heat

With temperatures soaring and heat waves becoming a regular occurrence across US, it's crucial to identify the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.(AP)

With temperatures soaring and heat waves becoming a regular occurrence, it's crucial to identify the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Hot weather can be deadly, with heat-related deaths in the U.S. exceeding 700 annually, according to the CDC. However, by following safety guidelines, you can protect yourself and your loved ones during this heat wave and other sweltering days.

Stay Safe and Cool: Tips from the CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides essential advice on how to keep cool and stay safe during extreme heat:

Find Shelter in Air-Conditioned Spaces: Seek refuge indoors with air conditioning to escape the scorching temperatures. If you don't have air conditioning at home, contact your local health department or find an air-conditioned shelter nearby.

Don't Rely Solely on Fans: While fans may provide some relief, they won't be enough to protect you from extreme heat. Air conditioning is your best bet for staying cool and safe.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. High humidity can impede your body's ability to release internal heat, so ensure you're properly hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Cool Showers or Baths: Take cool showers or baths to help lower your body temperature.

Check on Others: Look out for your friends and neighbors, especially vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and young children. Make sure someone is also checking in on you.

Never Leave Kids or Pets in Cars: Cars can become dangerously hot within minutes, even with windows cracked open. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

Limit Use of Stove and Oven: Cooking can add extra heat to your home, so opt for light and cold meals during hot weather.

Replace Lost Minerals: Heavy sweating can deplete essential salts and minerals from your body. Consider consuming a sports drink to replenish these nutrients, but consult your healthcare provider if you have any chronic health conditions.

Avoid Hot and Heavy Meals: Stick to light and refreshing foods to keep your body cool.

Plan Outdoor Activities Wisely: Schedule outdoor activities during cooler hours, such as early mornings and evenings. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, use sunscreen, and pace yourself during outdoor ventures.

Special Consideration for High-Risk Individuals

While these tips apply to everyone, certain groups face a higher risk during heat waves. The CDC warns that those at the highest risk include people aged 65 and older, children under two, and individuals with chronic diseases or mental illness. If you care for someone in these vulnerable categories, be vigilant in ensuring they stay hydrated, have access to air conditioning, and are safe from the scorching heat.

Extreme heat can be unforgiving, but with awareness and precaution, you can protect yourself and your community from the dangerous consequences of soaring temperatures.

