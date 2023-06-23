UK govt offers condolences to imploded Titan Sub Crew. Three were Britons
Jun 23, 2023 01:39 AM IST
UK supporting families of lost Titan submersible crew, says foreign minister
British foreign minister James Cleverly on Thursday said the government was supporting the families of those lost on board the Titan submersible, expressing his condolences in a post on Twitter.
"Tragic news that those on the Titan submersible, including three British citizens, have been lost following an international search operation," he said.
“The UK government is closely supporting the families affected and expresses our deepest condolences.”
