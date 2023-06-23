UK govt offers condolences to imploded Titan Sub Crew. Three were Britons

British foreign minister James Cleverly on Thursday said the government was supporting the families of those lost on board the Titan submersible, expressing his condolences in a post on Twitter. In this image released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP)

"Tragic news that those on the Titan submersible, including three British citizens, have been lost following an international search operation," he said.

“The UK government is closely supporting the families affected and expresses our deepest condolences.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON