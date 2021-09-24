‘Met to reaffirm strategic partnership…’: US VP Kamala Harris on talks with PM Modi

US vice president Kamala Harris, in her first remarks on her meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi, described the interaction between the two leaders as a “reaffirmation of the strategic partnership” between India and the United States. Harris, who held her first in-person talks with PM Modi, also stressed that together, the two nations can make progress on several key global issues.

Also Read | The significance of the Modi-Harris meeting

“I met with Prime Minister @NarendraModi to reaffirm the strategic partnership between our two countries. Working together, we can make progress on important global issues, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the climate crisis, to strengthening and defending democracy,” the US vice president tweeted.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, which will include a bilateral meeting with president Joe Biden, and conclude on September 25 with an address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), was the first to tweet on his interaction with Harris. “Glad to have met @VP @KamalaHarris. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages,” he tweeted.

Harris’ achievement, prime minister Modi said, “has inspired the entire world,” referring to the Indian-origin leader’s ascendancy to the office of the vice president of the United States, which makes her the first woman and the first Asian-American, as well as the first African-American to hold this post.

Also Read | Meenakari chess set, copy of old notifications: What PM Modi gifted to Kamala Harris, other Quad leaders

PM Modi’s US visit will he also see him attend the first-ever in-person meeting of leaders of the Quad bloc of nations, along with Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.