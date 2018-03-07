Toddler seen admiring Michelle Obama’s portrait in viral photo meets her ‘queen’

A two-year-old girl became an internet sensation last week for admiring Michelle Obama’s portrait and this week she got a pleasant surprise when she met her idol in real life.

Parker Curry’s photo showing her adoringly staring at the portrait in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery went massively viral after it was shared on Facebook more than 35,000 times and counting.

Parker was so awestruck by the portrait that she believed Obama is a “queen”, her mother said, according to the CNN.

While many hoped for them to meet, others saw her as the next “first lady”.

So when Obama’s office got to know about the toddler, her staff reached out to the girl’s family and invited them to meet the former first lady. And on Tuesday, Obama shared a video of the two shaking a leg in her Washington office.

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you,” she wrote.

The video has received more than 3 million views in a day and people are going gaga over the two.

“THIS WORLD NEED MORE WOMEN LIKE MICHELLE OBAMA,” a social media user said. “Two queens enjoying each other’s company!! Love this right here. Miss you!!” wrote another.

The former first couple’s official portraits made by African-American artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald were unveiled during a ceremony in Washington on February 12.