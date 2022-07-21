Tokyo hits pandemic record driven by new Covid-19 subvariants
Tokyo will report its highest number of Covid cases for the entire pandemic on Thursday, Nippon Television reported, driven by the spread of more infectious variants just as Japan started reopening to tourists.
The city will record more than 30,000 new infections, the broadcaster said, eclipsing the previous record of 21,562 cases set on Feb. 2. The numbers are evidence that a Covid resurgence has taken hold in the Japanese capital ahead of the summer holidays.
The rising case counts are forcing political and health care leaders to reconsider what steps, if any, are needed to contain the outbreak. Central government officials have denied the need for fresh restrictions on business activity or movement, saying they will keep a close eye on serious infections and deaths.
Also read: Japan witnesses dip in tourist footfall even after reopening borders for first time in more than 2 years
While Tokyo’s hospital occupancy rate more than doubled to 43.5% as of July 20, from about 19% at the start of the month, deaths remain rare.
Experts on the government’s expert panel are expecting infections to peak this week, said Shinya Tsuzuki, medical industry equity analyst at Mizuho Securities Co. That makes the number of new cases next week, showing whether or not the outbreak is ebbing, even more important, he said.
The number of people with severe infections remains relatively low, so the market isn’t expecting the government to reimpose strict prevention measures or declare a state of emergency, he said.
Slow uptake of booster shots among younger residents may be allowing the pathogen to spread more widely in schools and social gathering areas for young adults.
Also read: The world's strongest passport is Japan. India's rank is...
More than 60% of all residents in the prefecture have received a third shot, according to data from the Bureau of Social Welfare and Public Health. The booster rate for those aged 12-19 is just 33.6%, while 45.8% of people in their 20s have received a third shot, the government data show.
The NTV report cited an unidentified person before the metropolitan government releases official data in the afternoon. Broadcaster FNN separately reported that an expert panel advising Tokyo’s pandemic response is set to raise its medical system alert to the highest level on its four-tier scale due to a surge in cases in recent days.
-
China’s Covid-19 cases remain elevated as residents fear lockdowns
China's Covid-19 cases continued to hover around a two-month high, leaving residents of previously hard-hit areas fearful of more lockdowns. The country reported 826 cases for Wednesday, compared with 935 Tuesday, which was the highest daily tally since May 21. While most of the outbreak is hitting beyond major cities, some neighborhoods in Shenzhen implemented new lockdowns and infections in Shanghai continue to spread -- spooking residents who endured previous isolation efforts.
-
After the House, US Senate moves to deepen ties with India on defence, emerging tech
In yet another signal of Capitol Hill's political commitment to the India-United States (US) strategic relationship, the Senate Armed Services Committee, in its version of the National Defence Authorisation Act, has asked Pentagon to step up its engagement with India on issues of “emerging technologies, readiness and logistics” within 90 days of the passage of the legislation.
-
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn-in as Sri Lanka's new president
Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Thursday sworn-in as Sri Lanka's eighth president and will face the tough task of leading the country out of its economic crisis and restoring order after months of mass protests. Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as the 8th Executive President of Sri Lanka at the Parliament complex before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.
-
Lady Gaga's dog walker's suspected shooter freed due to ‘clerical error’
US authorities were on Wednesday searching for the suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker in 2021, after admitting James Howard Jackson, 19 was accidentally released from custody months ago. James Howard Jackson, 19, is charged with shooting Ryan Fischer with a handgun near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles during an attempted kidnapping of the star's valuable French bulldogs. Two of the suspects got out of a vehicle and demanded Fischer hand over the pets at gunpoint.
-
Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app, but did not disclose details on how many users were affected. Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour disruption at Meta Platforms keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users last October.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics