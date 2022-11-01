Why Tokyo is issuing same-sex partnership certificates

Tokyo’s metropolitan government began issuing partnership certificates to same-sex couples who live and work in the capital. The move has been long-awaited in the country which still does not allow equal marriage.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said that 137 couples have already applied for the certificate. Although, the partnership certificate does not carry the same rights as marriage, but it will allows LGBTQ partners to be treated as married couples.

The move in Tokyo comes after over 200 smaller local authorities in Japan have recognised same-sex partnerships- fortifying the fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination in Japan.

Japan does not recognize same-sex marriages or civil unions and is the only country in the G7 that does not legally recognize same-sex unions in any form.

More firms in Japan have also begun to support same-sex marriage. A 2021 survey by public broadcaster NHK showed 57% of the public were in favour of gay marriage, versus 37% against it.

Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida has been cautious about the possibility of legislative changes that would recognise same-sex partnerships on a national level.

