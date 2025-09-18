Top 5 takeaways from Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact as regional tensions escalate

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reached an understanding under a mutual defence agreement to consider an attack on either of them as an aggression against both. The defence pact comes days after an Israeli strike on Qatari capital Doha, targeting Palestinian militant outfit Hamas, sent shockwaves across the Gulf countries that depend on the US for security. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second right, is seen with Pak's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second left.(AP)

India on Thursday reacted to the signing of a mutual defence pact by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia by saying that the government will take all steps to protect the country’s national interests and ensure comprehensive national security in all domains, reflecting the concerns over the development.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact | Key takeaways

The pact – called the “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” – was signed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of the latter. A joint statement issued by the two sides said the treaty states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both”. Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, foreign minister Ishaq Dar, and defence minister Khawaja Asif were part of the delegation that accompanied Sharif to Saudi Arabia. The agreement also reflects the “shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security” and “aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression”, an earlier HT report quoted the joint statement. The agreement marks what is perhaps Pakistan’s most consequential formal defence pact in several decades and is expected to leave an effect over the growing ties between India and Saudi Arabia. The pact also institutionalises Pakistan’s role in the security architecture of West Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement it was aware that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had been considering such a pact to formalise a long-standing arrangement between the two sides. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India will study implications of the pact.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement was signed by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the aftermath of an emergency summit of Arab and Muslim nations hosted by Qatar following Israel’s military strikes against Hamas leaders based in Doha last week.

The meeting brought together almost 60 countries that are members of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).