Top 6 world news: CIA chief on PM Modi, Covid in China and King Charles' invite

CIA chief's praise for PM Modi: As he raised nuke use concerns, Russia…

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns said PM Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping's concerns about the use of nuclear weapons, have had an impact on the Russians amid Ukraine war. Read more

Funeral homes overwhelmed, bodies seen? China may be covering Covid deaths

The number of people dying due to Covid in Beijing is rising, according to media reports, despite China not reporting a fatality from the virus for two weeks. Beijing is is in the grip of its worst Covid wave yet as officials nationwide abruptly abandoned stringent curbs that have kept the virus at bay for the past three years. Read more

King Charles has invited Harry, Meghan to his coronation: ‘Door will be…’

King Charles III has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quashing rumours of not sending an invite to the couple for his coronation ceremony, reports said. Read more

Lawyers of several jailed activists, journalists arrested in Iran: Report

Iranian authorities have arrested the lawyer of the two journalists jailed for covering Mahsa Amini's death and the protests that followed, an Iranian newspaper said. Read more

Kim Jong-un lookalike is at Qatar FIFA world cup. He's not a fan of…

The world awaits FIFA world cup 2022 final and in Qatar, the famous Kim Jong-un lookalike was seen. Howard- who looks like the North Korean leader- expressed on social media that FIFA world cup in Qatar felt very sober for him. Read more

Crowned ‘Bellend of 2022’ Vladimir Putin's penis-head statue in UK village egged

A village in England erected a statue of Russian president Vladimir Putin with a penis on its head. The incident took place in England’s Bell End village where the statue was installed and marked with a “Bellend of the year” inscription. ‘Bellend’ is English slang for an annoying or stupid person. Read more

