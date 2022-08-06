Top Taiwan defence official found dead amid tensions with China: Report
Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit, was on Saturday found dead in a hotel room, Taiwan's official Central News Agency was quoted by Reuters.
According to the report, his body was found this morning while he was on a business trip to Pingtung in southern Taiwan. Authorities are still investigating the cause of death. Ou Yang had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects, the report stated.
The news comes hours after Taiwan's military said that the Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait were simulating an attack on its main island.
Beijing conducted military drills with more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships surrounding Taiwan's main island, China's state media said Friday.
Beijing has been pressing ahead with military exercises to aimed at blockade and ultimate invasion of the self-ruled island. Tensions heightened after the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that enraged the Chinese government.
The military-owned government in Taiwan is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity as it boosts its combat power in light of China's growing military threat.
-
Canada bans import of handguns from August 19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, currently on vacation in Costa Rica, made the announcement on Twitter: “As of August 19th, the importation of handguns will be banned in Canada. The ban will remain in effect until the national handgun freeze - which will make it impossible to buy, sell, or transfer handguns anywhere in Canada - comes into force.” The restriction will remain in place till the national freeze comes into force.
-
On Hiroshima Day, UN chief warns humanity ‘playing with loaded gun’
A new arms race is picking up, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Saturday in Hiroshima as the world remembers the horrors of the first atomic bomb attack on the 77th anniversary. “Nuclear weapons are nonsense. Three-quarters of a century later, we must ask what we've learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945”, the UN chief underlined. He also mentioned the Ukraine war, which started on February 24.
-
Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island
Taiwan's military said that the Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait are believed to be simulating an attack on its main island, reported AFP. China's aggressive posturing against the neighbouring island comes in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent Taiwan trip which left Beijing fuming. It retaliated by imposing trade ban on Taiwan for certain items and announced sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family.
-
Colombo asks Beijing to defer visit of spy ship at Hambantota
The Sri Lankan government has asked the Chinese government to defer the visit of its space-satellite tracker ship Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota port “until further consultations” are made between the two governments. The survey vessel departed from Jiangyin, China on July 13 and is currently sailing close to Taiwan where China is conducting live-fire drills as an aggressive posture against Taipei for allowing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit the self-ruled island.
-
North Korea calls Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'
North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,” accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week. Pelosi traveled to South Korea after visiting Taiwan, which had prompted China to launch military exercises including missile strike training in waters near the self-governed island.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics