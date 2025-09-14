Toronto school teacher suspended for showing graphic videos of Charlie Kirk's shooting to students

A school teacher in Toronto was suspended after he showed graphic videos of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk's shooting to students in his class. The students were 10 and 11-year-olds, who reportedly told their parents that the teacher had played the video for the class repeatedly.(AP)

“Several students from his class went home and complained to their parents, traumatised at witnessing the on-camera death, which they were forced to witness numerous times over,” a source familiar with the matter told Toronto Sun.

The report added that following the students' complaints, their parents contacted the administration of Corvette Junior Public School in Scarborough. The school administration then put the teacher on leave starting September 12.

The Toronto District School Board is reportedly also looking into the allegations against the elementary school teacher.

The students were 10 and 11-year-olds, who reportedly told their parents that while playing the video repeatedly for the class, the teacher gave a speech saying that Charlie Kirk “deserved” this.

“While playing this video repeatedly, he gave a speech to his students regarding anti-fascism, anti-trans, and how Charlie Kirk deserved for this to occur,” the source told Toronto Sun.

Following the incident, the school's principal, Jennifer Koptie, sent a letter to the children's parents, informing them about the incident and the administration's decision.

According to the Toronto Sun, the letter said, “We are writing to inform you about an incident that is reported to have taken place in your child’s class yesterday. During class, students were said to have been shown a portion of a violent video in response to questions being asked about a recent tragic event in the United States.”

“The teacher has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be at the school,” the principal wrote.

Koptie further informed that the school board was offering assistance to children who were traumatised following the incident, adding that their top priority was to support the students.

“Social Work support has been made available to the school,” the principal told the parents, while calling the incident “troubling” and “completely unacceptable”. Koptie said that an investigation must still be conducted into the incident to get to know all the details about it, according to the Toronto Sun.