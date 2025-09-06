How to watch total lunar eclipse tomorrow? Check timings, visibility, locations

India will be among the countries that will witness a total lunar eclipse tomorrow night, a rare event during which the Moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse, also known as Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan, will make for a visually striking display in the skies. The 'Blood Moon' will be visible starting 11 pm on Sunday in India(AFP/File)

Apart from India, the rare event will also be visible from parts of Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand, but will not be visible to people in North and South America this time.

'Blood Moon' timings in India

People will be bracing for the sight of the rare blood moon tomorrow night starting 11 pm IST. However, the eclipse may begin to take shape two hours prior, reportedly at around 8:57 pm.

The total lunar eclipse or the blood moon phase will start from 11 pm and last till 12:22 am on Monday, September 8.

There is no need for special equipment to view the lunar eclipse this time, however, the use of binoculars and telescopes may enhance the experience.

Why is the lunar eclipse so special this time?

While a total lunar eclipse is always a rare and special sight, this one is also significant as it reportedly comes 2.7 days before the Moon reaches perigee - a stage where it appears larger than usual due to its proximity with the Earth.

The term ‘blood moon’ comes from the Moon's appearance during a total lunar eclipse - a fiery, reddish glow due to Earth blocking its sunlight.

What are timings for other countries?

Apart from India, the blood moon will also be visible in many other countries, including in Europe, Australia and others.

Here are the timings for other places:

London, Paris, Cape Town: 7:30 pm – 8:52 pm (Sept 7)

Istanbul, Cairo, Nairobi: 8:30 pm – 9:52 pm (Sept 7)

Bangkok: 12:30 am – 1:52 am (Sept 8)

Beijing, Hong Kong, Perth: 1:30 am – 2:52 am (Sept 8)

Tokyo: 2:30 am – 3:52 am (Sept 8)

Sydney: 3:30 am – 4:52 am (Sept 8)

People in North and South America will not be able to see the rare event this time, the next opportunity reportedly in March, 2026 now.