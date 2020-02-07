e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Tourist killed, wife allegedly raped at rented house in remote Brazilian beach

Tourist killed, wife allegedly raped at rented house in remote Brazilian beach

According to Brazilian TV news channel, the Lithuanian tourist and his Brazilian wife had rented a house in a remote beach called Praia do Sono, which can only be accessed by boat or trail through the jungle.

world Updated: Feb 07, 2020 18:15 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Rio de Janeiro
Police said they found the body of Adam Zindul in his rented residence, and that his partner told them that she had been raped. She was taken to a hospital.
Police said they found the body of Adam Zindul in his rented residence, and that his partner told them that she had been raped. She was taken to a hospital.(Shutterstock image for representation)
         

A Lithuanian tourist was killed and his partner was allegedly raped in an attack near a popular seaside town south of Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian police said Thursday. One suspect was arrested.

Police said they found the body of Adam Zindul in his rented residence, and that his partner told them that she had been raped. She was taken to a hospital.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive for the attack, or provide other details.

According to Brazilian TV news channel Globo, Zindul and his Brazilian wife had rented a house in a remote beach called Praia do Sono, which can only be accessed by boat or trail through the jungle.

Praia do Sono is 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Paraty, a picturesque town with cobbled streets and colonial-style houses. It is popular among tourists and residents of Rio de Janeiro, a few hours drive away.

tags
top news
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
‘God told me…’, tweets Arvind Kejriwal after prayers at Hanuman temple
‘God told me…’, tweets Arvind Kejriwal after prayers at Hanuman temple
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
Gandhi assassination image on Kerala budget cover raises political storm
Gandhi assassination image on Kerala budget cover raises political storm
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news