Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline: Probe

A Swedish investigation into ruptures of the subsea Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines has detected residue of explosives and concluded that “grievous sabotage” caused the breakage.

The pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, has been the focus of a probe by authorities in a number of countries after leaks were discovered Swedish and Danish exclusive economic areas at the end of September.

The investigation in Sweden will continue with the intent to see “if anyone can be suspected and later charged,” according to a statement from the country’s security service on Friday.

In a separate statement, Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said that “the analysis showed residue of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found.” He added the site in question “has been thoroughly documented.”

The latest information from the Swedish investigation confirms Russia’s earlier statements “that it was a sabotage or a terrorist attack,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, adding that “it is important to go on and find whoever is behind the explosion.”

Russia will assess viability of repairing Nord Stream after the final estimates of the damage are available, Peskov said.

The pipeline is controlled by Russia’s Gazprom PJSC. Operator Nord Stream AG has surveyed the damage, detecting craters on the seabed and sections of the pipe destroyed.