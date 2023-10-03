Tragic military vehicle accident claims 2 lives and injures dozens during training session in Alaska

During a training session at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, a military vehicle overturned killing two and injuring 12 soldiers. Reports state that there were 17 soldiers on board during the incident, which has been classified as a "single military vehicle accident." Tragedy Strikes Fort Wainwright: Fatal Military Vehicle Accident Shakes Alaska's Training Ground.(AP)

The unfortunate incident took place in the Yukon Training area near Salcha, approximately 30 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

Upon receiving an update on the situation, various response units, including the Alaska State Troopers, the North Pole Fire Department, and Eielson Air Force Base, arrived at the scene immediately.

Some of the injured individuals received medical attention on-site instantly, while others were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital via both ground and air ambulances.

One of the soldiers passed away on his way to the hospital, while the other soldier passed away at the spot. The identities of the victims remain confidential at the moment, and the extent of their injuries and their current conditions remain uncertain as well.

"We're all grieving and kind of doing what we can to support the families." John Pennell, an US Army spokesperson stated.

Unfortunately, this is not the first tragic incident involving the US Army in Alaska this year. In April, two helicopters collided while making their way through to Fort Wainwright following a training mission, resulting in the loss of three soldiers' lives.

The U.S. Army announced on Saturday that Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo and hailing from Oneonta, New York; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna and from Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment and from North Logan, Utah, lost their lives in the tragic accident.