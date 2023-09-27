News / World News / White House thanks China for aiding US soldier's 'transit' from North Korea

White House thanks China for aiding US soldier's 'transit' from North Korea

AFP |
Sep 27, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Travis King had left Chinese airspace and was on his way to a US military base, a senior administration official said.

The White House thanked Beijing on Wednesday for allowing detained US soldier Travis King to leave North Korea through Chinese territory.

A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed.(AP)
"We thank... the government of the People's Republic of China for its assistance in facilitating the transit of Private King," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

King had left Chinese airspace and was on his way to a US military base, a senior administration official said.

