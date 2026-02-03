Trial begins for Norway crown princess’ son on 38 charges, including rape | What is the case against Marius Borg Høiby?

A criminal trial involving the son of Norway’s crown princess is set to begin on Tuesday as his mother continues to face scrutiny over her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Such controversies have thrusted the country’s royal family into an unprecedented legal crisis and led to intense public scrutiny on an institution. Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's crown princess pleaded not guilty on February 3, 2026 to four counts of rape at the opening of a trial that has embarrassed the royal family. (AFP)

Marius Borg Høiby, 29, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, will appear in court to face a sweeping list of 38 charges that include rape, domestic violence and drug offences.

His lawyer, Petar Sekulic, told Reuters that Høiby does not admit criminal guilt for the rape or domestic violence charges, though he has admitted guilt in some less serious cases.

“He will give a detailed explanation about this in court,” Sekulic said.

Most serious crisis of Norwegian royal family The seven-week trial, which is scheduled to run until March 19, is being described as one of the most serious cases to confront Norway’s justice system in decades and carries the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence if he is convicted of the most serious allegations, according to a BBC report.

Norway is a constitutional monarchy, where the king serves as the formal head of state while political authority rests with parliament and the government.

According to historian Trond Noren Isaksen, the case represents the most serious crisis to affect the Norwegian royal family in peacetime, although Høiby holds no royal title and is not in the line of succession, Reuters reported.

The trial begins just days after Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologised for her “poor judgment” in maintaining contact with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after his 2008 conviction for child sex crimes.

Rape, marijuana possession and 36 other charges Crown Prince Haakon said neither he nor Mette-Marit plan to attend the court proceedings, adding that he trusts the justice system to be fair and proper.

Speaking about his stepson, Haakon said: “We love him, he is an important part of our family. He is a Norwegian citizen, so he has the same responsibilities as everyone else, as well as the same rights.”

He also expressed sympathy for the alleged victims. “We think about them, we know many are going through a difficult time,” he said.

Prosecutors have said the charges against Høiby include one count of rape involving sexual intercourse and three counts of rape without intercourse, some of which he allegedly filmed on his phone.

In January, prosecutors added new charges, including possession and transport of 3.5 kg (7.72 pounds) of marijuana.

Police had earlier named Høiby as a suspect in 2024 in a case involving the physical assault of a woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

In a statement to the media at the time, Høiby admitted to causing bodily harm to the woman while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol, and to damaging her apartment. He said he regretted his actions.

What is the ongoing crisis? The trial comes amid broader challenges for the Norwegian royal family. In addition to the scrutiny surrounding Mette-Marit’s past ties to Epstein, King Harald, 88, has reduced his public duties after being hospitalised for an infection in 2024 and later receiving a pacemaker.

Mette-Marit has also faced health issues, having been diagnosed in 2018 with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease that causes scarring and reduces oxygen uptake.

Meanwhile, King Harald’s daughter, Princess Martha Louise, stepped down from official royal duties in 2022 to pursue private business interests. She and her husband, an American self-styled shaman, said they would stop using her princess title for commercial purposes.

The couple faced criticism last year for appearing in a Netflix documentary about their daily lives, including their wedding, and for publicly criticising the king and queen.