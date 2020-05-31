e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansion

Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansion

Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Florida that he feels the current makeup of the group is “very outdated” and doesn’t properly represent “what’s going on in the world.”

world Updated: May 31, 2020 06:56 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Aboard Air Force One
US President Donald Trump said he had not yet set a new date for the meeting, but thought the gathering could take place in September, around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations in New York
US President Donald Trump said he had not yet set a new date for the meeting, but thought the gathering could take place in September, around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations in New York(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will postpone until the fall a meeting of Group of 7 nations he had planned to hold next month at the White House despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he said the group’s membership should include Russia, Australia, South Korea and India.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Florida that he feels the current makeup of the group is “very outdated” and doesn’t properly represent “what’s going on in the world.”

He said he had not yet set a new date for the meeting, but thought the gathering could take place in September, around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations in New York, or perhaps after the US election in November.

The surprise announcement came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office said Saturday that she would not attend the meeting unless the course of the coronavirus spread had changed by then.

The leaders of the world’s major economies were slated to meet in June in the US at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, but the coronavirus outbreak hobbled those plans. Trump announced in March he was canceling the summit because of the pandemic and that the leaders would confer by video conference instead. But Trump then switched course, saying a week ago that he was again planning to host an in-person meeting.

“Now that our Country is ‘Transitioning back to Greatness’, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David,” Trump tweeted. “The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!”

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group’s presidency rotates annually among member countries.

tags
top news
Covid-19 infected 33.2 people per million in India, says ICMR
Covid-19 infected 33.2 people per million in India, says ICMR
Elon Musk’s SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 US astronauts. Here’s what makes it special
Elon Musk’s SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 US astronauts. Here’s what makes it special
Labourers from Jharkhand to lay roads on China border
Labourers from Jharkhand to lay roads on China border
Year 2020: When a punch in the mouth left all plans upended...
Year 2020: When a punch in the mouth left all plans upended...
After Covid-19 lockdown, plan to unlock India in phases
After Covid-19 lockdown, plan to unlock India in phases
New ICMR plan for states to expand antibody tests
New ICMR plan for states to expand antibody tests
N-95 masks protect users, not those around: Experts
N-95 masks protect users, not those around: Experts
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In