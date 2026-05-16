Trump campaign deletes viral TikTok after major Xi Jinping spelling mistake: Report

A TikTok video posted by President Donald Trump’s campaign was reportedly deleted after social media users spotted a spelling mistake involving Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name.

The video was later removed from TikTok, with screenshots circulating online.(AFP)

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According to The Mirror US, the clip featured Trump and Xi walking side by side on a red carpet during Trump’s recent state visit to China, which wrapped up Friday following meetings between the two world leaders.

The issue centered on text added to the video. While Trump was labeled “President Trump,” Xi’s name allegedly appeared as “President Zi,” accompanied by a handshake emoji between the two leaders.

The video was later removed from TikTok, with screenshots circulating online after the X account Headquarters pointed to the apparent typo.

Social media reacts to ‘President Zi’ typo

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{{^usCountry}} The mistake triggered reactions online, with critics mocking the campaign over the error. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mistake triggered reactions online, with critics mocking the campaign over the error. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s literally two letters. You had a 50/50 chance,” one user wrote on X after screenshots of the post spread across social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s literally two letters. You had a 50/50 chance,” one user wrote on X after screenshots of the post spread across social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another commenter criticized what they described as repeated diplomatic blunders, writing: “The incompetence of the ENTIRE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION is staggering.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another commenter criticized what they described as repeated diplomatic blunders, writing: “The incompetence of the ENTIRE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION is staggering.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neither the Trump campaign nor TikTok publicly commented on the reported deletion or the typo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neither the Trump campaign nor TikTok publicly commented on the reported deletion or the typo. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TikTok continues to face scrutiny in the United States over national security and data privacy concerns linked to its Chinese ownership. While Trump’s Republican administration has reportedly approved a possible sale arrangement involving TikTok, the process has not yet been finalized. Trump’s China visit focused on major global issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TikTok continues to face scrutiny in the United States over national security and data privacy concerns linked to its Chinese ownership. While Trump’s Republican administration has reportedly approved a possible sale arrangement involving TikTok, the process has not yet been finalized. Trump’s China visit focused on major global issues {{/usCountry}}

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The deleted TikTok came during Trump’s multi-day visit to China, where he met Xi for discussions on issues including Taiwan, Iran and US-China relations.

The two leaders held meetings at Zhongnanhai, the Chinese leadership compound in Beijing, before Trump departed aboard Air Force One.

Also Read: Trump, Xi conclude 'very successful' talks but no deals announced

Despite the public diplomacy displayed during the visit, tensions remain between Washington and Beijing over trade, regional security and Taiwan.

During remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump also addressed ongoing discussions surrounding TikTok and its future ownership structure in the United States.

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“I will make a determination,” Trump said when asked about the issue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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