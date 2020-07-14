e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump congratulates Polish President Duda’s ‘historic’ re-election

Duda won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in a closely fought election.

world Updated: Jul 14, 2020 07:41 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
Polish President Andrzej Duda attends a meeting with local residents following his victory in a presidential election in Odrzywol, Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda attends a meeting with local residents following his victory in a presidential election in Odrzywol, Poland (via REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Andrzej Duda on his “historic” re-election as president of Poland.

“Congratulations to my friend President @AndrzejDuda of Poland on his historic re-election! Looking forward to continuing our important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

Duda won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in a closely fought election.

tags
top news
