Trump continues to claim that Biden could cheat during virtual debate

Trump has “no interest” in a virtual debate against Biden over concerns the Democratic nominee might use a teleprompter, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:22 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, US. (REUTERS)
         

A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump suggests Democratic nominee Joe Biden could use a teleprompter during a virtual debate. Trump will undergo a medical evaluation in a Fox News appearance Friday. And he said the Michigan governor was not appreciative enough of him after the FBI foiled a plot to kidnap her.

There are 25 days until the election and 66 days until the Electoral College meets.

Trump has “no interest” in a virtual debate against Biden over concerns the Democratic nominee might use a teleprompter, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

“Joe Biden, he could barely keep up on the debate stage last time and now putting him in a forum where he has access to maybe teleprompters, who knows. The president certainly wouldn’t be there to hold him accountable,” McEnany said during a Fox News interview when asked if Trump would participate in a virtual debate.

Trump’s campaign has repeatedly suggested Biden uses a teleprompter during virtual interviews and television appearances. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced earlier this week the Oct. 15 contest between Biden and Trump would no longer be held in person as a coronavirus safety precaution, after the president and several top aides became infected.

Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the commission, told Fox News on Thursday there would be media stationed in both locations so that neither candidate could use a teleprompter to read answers.

