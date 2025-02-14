Donald Trump hushes CNN reporter during presser: 'Haven't asked you to speak yet'

US President Donald Trump, in the middle of an announcement about his proposed tariff increases, quickly hushed a reporter after he was briefly interrupted by a question during a press event at the White House on Thursday. US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House as he announces reciprocal tariffs, in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (AFP)

As the reporter, CNN's Kaitlan Collins, began to ask a question, Trump quickly cut in, saying, "Excuse me, we haven't asked you to speak yet."

The exchange took place during a formal session at White House's Oval Office in which Donald Trump revealed his plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on imports to the United States, aiming to align the tariffs with those charged by other countries.

This policy, according to Donald Trump, would help eliminate trade imbalances and create fairness in global trade practices.

"I've decided for purposes of fairness that I will charge a reciprocal tariff," Trump declared during the proclamation signing. “It's fair to all. No other country can complain.”

We will charge any country that charges us, said Donald Trump, announcing reciprocal tariffs.

"No more or no less… They charge us a tax or tariff, and we charge the exact same tax or tariff… no body knows what that number is… you go to an individual country and see what they are charging us," Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariff plan just hours before he was set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a visit that comes at a pivotal time as India stands to be affected by reciprocal tariffs more than many other major trading partners. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised India’s its high tariff barriers.

Trump’s administration has framed the new tariffs as an effort to level the playing field between US manufacturers and foreign competitors. However, the move comes with potential risks, as the tariffs could lead to higher prices for US consumers and businesses, likely affecting the broader economy.

While the new tariff increases will be tailored to each country, senior White House officials say this extensive process could take weeks or even months to complete, with no definitive timeline for when the tariffs would be implemented.