    Trump forms board of peace to oversee Gaza reconstruction and governance

    The Trump administration's 'Board of Peace' to oversee Gaza's governance and reconstruction includes global figures, focusing on rebuilding infrastructure.

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 11:47 PM IST
    US President Donald Trump's administration has reached out to various figures around the world to sit on a so-called "Board of Peace" and related entities meant to oversee governance and reconstruction in postwar Gaza.

    The White House says this body will focus on issues such as "governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding and capital mobilization". (AP)
    The White House said there would be a main board, chaired by Trump himself, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern the war-wracked territory, and a second "executive board" that appears designed to have a more advisory role.

    Here is the list of people involved so far in the various entities:

    - Confirmed by the White House -

    BOARD OF PEACE - The White House says this body will focus on issues such as "governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding and capital mobilization".

    US President Donald Trump, chair

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

    Steve Witkoff, Trump's special negotiator

    Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law

    Tony Blair, former UK prime minister

    Marc Rowan, billionaire US financier

    Ajay Banga, World Bank president

    Robert Gabriel, loyal Trump aide on the National Security Council

    NATIONAL COMMITTEE FOR THE ADMINISTRATION OF GAZA - This body, made up of technocrats, will "oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza".

    Ali Shaath, former Palestinian Authority deputy minister (head of committee)

    GAZA EXECUTIVE BOARD - This entity is meant to "support effective governance" and deliver services for the people of Gaza.

    Steve Witkoff

    Jared Kushner

    Tony Blair

    Marc Rowan

    Nickolay Mladenov, Bulgarian diplomat

    Sigrid Kaag, UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

    Ali Al-Thawadi, Qatari diplomat

    General Hassan Rashad, director of Egypt's intelligence agency

    Reem Al-Hashimy, Emirati minister

    Yakir Gabay, Israeli billionaire

    - Leaders who said they were invited to join -

    Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

    Argentine President Javier Milei

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

    Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

    Jordanian King Abdullah II

    Romanian President Nicusor Dan

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

