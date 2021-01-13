IND USA
US President Donald Trump gives a pen to US Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has announced her support for impeachment, at the White House in Washington, DC.(File / AFP)
Trump impeachment 2.0: List of Republicans who will join Democrats in House vote

Liz Cheney, the third-highest-ranking Republican leader in the House, said that the US president summoned and assembled the mob and “lit the flame" of the attack on the Capitol.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST

When the US House of Representatives voted on two articles of impeachment in December 2019, all House Republicans were united against the impeachment of President Donald Trump. But the things have dramatically changed within less than 13 months and some of the House GOP members have come up in support to impeach the president for the second time. While there is scepticism around the trial and conviction of Trump in the Senate, the race to impeach the outgoing president has gathered momentum.

Here’s the list of House Republicans in support of Trump’s impeachment:

Liz Cheney: The third-highest-ranking Republican leader in the House issued a statement on Tuesday, saying she would vote to impeach the president. Referring to the insurrection that caused injuries, deaths and destruction at the US Capitol, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney said that the president summoned and assembled the mob and “lit the flame of this attack.” She further stated that the president could have “immediately and forcefully intervened” to stop the violence.

“He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney added. "I will vote to impeach the President."

Adam Kinzinger: The 42-year-old US Representative from Illinois, a known Trump critic, broke ranks with the majority of GOP colleagues, announcing that he will vote in favour of impeachment. Kinzinger said in a statement that the country was in uncharted waters and there was no doubt in his mind that the president broke his oath of office and incited the insurrection. He accused Trump of using his position in the “Executive to attack the Legislative”.

“So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions...are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense? I will vote in favor of impeachment,” Kinzinger said.

John Katko: The former federal prosecutor was the first Republican to publicly announce that he would support the impeachment proceedings. Katko, a US representative for New York's 24th congressional district, said that impeachment of sitting president is a decision he does not take lightly. Outlining the facts related to the Capitol riots, the Republican member said it cannot be ignored that Trump encouraged the insurrection – both on social media ahead of January 6 and in his speech that day. While Katko emphasised that there must be a continuance of government and a peaceful transition of power, the GOP member said that he also stated the need to “follow the law and the facts and hold this President accountable for his actions.”

“To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this President,” Katko said in a statement.

Fred Upton: The representative from southwest Michigan said that Congress must hold President Trump to account and send a clear message that the nation cannot tolerate any effort to impede the peaceful transfer of power. Referring to Trump’s latest remark in which he called his rally “totally appropriate”, Upton said the president sent the wrong signal to those who support the core of democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the Constitution.

“I would have preferred a bipartisan, formal censure rather than a drawn-out impeachment process. I fear this will now interfere with important legislative business and a new Biden administration. But it is time to say: Enough is Enough,” Upton said in a statement, adding that he would vote to impeach.

Jaime Herrera Beutler: The representative of Washington State is the latest Republican to announce her support in the favour of impeachment. Beutler said the offences of the president were impeachable based on the “indisputable evidence we already have.” She stated that Trump’s denouncement to the violence was not only “pathetic” but also served as a “wink and nod” to those who perpetuated it.

“I understand the argument that the best course is not to further inflame the country or alienate Republican voters,” she said. “But I am a Republican voter. I believe in our Constitution, individual liberty, free markets, charity, life, justice, peace and this exceptional country. I see that my own party will be best served when those among us choose truth.”

