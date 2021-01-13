IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Trump's Republican wall eroding ahead of impeachment vote
The stunning nature of the deadly insurrection — and Trump's role in fueling it — has shaken many lawmakers.(AP)
The stunning nature of the deadly insurrection — and Trump's role in fueling it — has shaken many lawmakers.(AP)
world news

Trump's Republican wall eroding ahead of impeachment vote

The choice facing Republicans isn't just about the immediate fate of Trump, who has just seven days left in his presidency. It's about whether the party's elected leaders are ready to move on from Trump, who remains popular with the GOP but is now toxic in much of Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:00 AM IST

Republicans offered only modest reproach when President Donald Trump said there were “very fine people” on both sides of a white supremacist rally. They stayed in line when Trump was caught pressuring a foreign leader and later defended his handling of a deadly pandemic.

But with a sudden force, the wall of Republican support that has enabled Trump to weather a seemingly endless series of crises is beginning to erode.

Trump's weakened standing among his own party will come into sharper focus on Wednesday when the House is expected to impeach the president for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol last week. A handful of Republicans have already said they'll join the effort, a number that could grow as the vote nears.

The choice facing Republicans isn't just about the immediate fate of Trump, who has just seven days left in his presidency. It's about whether the party's elected leaders are ready to move on from Trump, who remains popular with the GOP but is now toxic in much of Washington.

How they proceed could determine whether the party remains viable in upcoming elections or splinters in a way that could limit their relevance.

“We’re at the moment now where we’re seeing a fracturing, a breaking, because of the unprecedented situation — the sedition, the violence, the death,” said Steve Schmidt, a longtime Republican strategy who left the party because of Trump.

The stunning nature of the deadly insurrection — and Trump's role in fueling it — has shaken many lawmakers. Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, gave rank-and-file conservatives the green light to abandon Trump in a scathing statement Tuesday evening.

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” she charged.

While stunning, the fast-moving developments do not ensure Trump will be forced from office before Democrat Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration. The timing of a Senate trial is unclear and could spill into Biden's presidency.

But for the first time, there are real signs that a significant faction of Republicans want to purge Trump from their party.

Already, three Trump Cabinet members have resigned in protest. Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who left the White House less than a month ago, accused his former boss of a “betrayal of his office.”

It took almost a week for Vice President Mike Pence, whose relationship with Trump has soured considerably since he and his family were forced into hiding during the Capitol siege, to publicly declare he would not to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove Trump from office.

The president still enjoys some level of Republican support. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a top Trump ally just honored this week at the White House, refused on Tuesday to concede that President-elect Joe Biden won the election outright, the same demonstrable falsehood that sparked the riot.

Trump emerged from his White House fortress for the first time since the riots for a trip to the wall his administration built along the Texas border. As he left Washington, he was careful to insist “we want no violence," but denied any responsibility for the insurrection.

Once he reached the border, his remarks to a small crowd were fairly muted. In the end, he spoke for just 21 minutes and spent less than 45 minutes on the ground in what was expected to be the final trip of his presidency.

Before leaving, he offered an ominous warning to Democrats leading the charge to remove him from office: “Be careful what you wish for.”

That veiled threat came as the nation — and members of Congress — braced for the potential of more violence ahead of Biden's inauguration. The FBI warned this week of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington.

Capitol security officials made the extraordinary decision to require members of Congress to pass through metal detectors to enter the House chamber beginning on Tuesday, although some Republicans resisted the new rule.

It's unclear whether the chaos in Washington represents an existential threat to the party, but it almost certainly threatens to undermine the GOP's short-term political goals.

Several major corporations, many of them reliably Republican donors, have promised to stop sending political donations to any of the 147 Republicans who perpetuated Trump's false claims of election fraud by voting to reject Biden's victory last week.

The fundraising challenge comes at a bad time for the GOP. History suggests that the Republican Party, as the minority party in Washington, should regain control of the House or Senate in 2022.

At the same time, a collection of ambitious Republicans are trying to position themselves to run for the White House in 2024. They are also contending with Trump's legacy.

One of them, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, reminded reporters on Tuesday that he's condemned the Trump presidency from the very beginning.

“I’ve been in the same place I’ve been for the whole four years. A lot of people have just changed their position,” Hogan said, while vowing not to leave the GOP. “I don’t want to leave the party and let these people who did a hostile takeover four years ago take over.”

Despite Hogan's confidence, a significant portion of the Republican Party’s political base remains deeply loyal to the president, and has already shown a willingness to attack anyone — especially Republicans — who is not. That helps explain why two other 2024 prospects, Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, voted to reject Biden's victory last week, even after the uprising.

“Republican leaders do not know how to move forward,” Republican pollster Frank Luntz said. “Everybody’s afraid that Donald Trump will tell people to come after them, but they also realize they’re losing the center of America. They’re trapped.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump president donald trump republican
app
Close
e-paper
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)
world news

‘Uphold apolitical standards’: US army's rare message amid threats of violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:04 PM IST
The message was sent out on Wednesday just before the House was scheduled to convene to vote on an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airbnb did not immediately specify if its decision to block reservations was a result of a request from law enforcement agencies.(Reuters file photo)
Airbnb did not immediately specify if its decision to block reservations was a result of a request from law enforcement agencies.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Airbnb to cancel all Washington DC bookings during Biden's inauguration week

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Airbnb said it had banned from its platform some individuals who were found to have ties with hate groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

US imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump's term

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Republican Trump is due to hand over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden after losing the November 3 election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides await Joe Biden

Reuters, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:46 PM IST
"We are waiting for the new U.S. administration and their policies towards Afghanistan to see whether they would respect the peace accord,” a Taliban negotiator said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chinese inked on paper original of the comic character Tintin and his dog snowy as a pirate made for an advertising and drawn by Belgian creator Herge, is displayed at the Artcurial auction house in Paris.(AP Photo )
The Chinese inked on paper original of the comic character Tintin and his dog snowy as a pirate made for an advertising and drawn by Belgian creator Herge, is displayed at the Artcurial auction house in Paris.(AP Photo )
world news

Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:16 PM IST
On Thursday, Hergé, whose real name was Georges Remi, could break the record for the most expensive piece of comic book art at 2.6 million euros.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday.(AP)
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday.(AP)
world news

'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:05 PM IST
US House representative Jason Crow said that President Donald Trump will be impeached twice because "he needs to be impeached twice."
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Harlingen, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Harlingen, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
world news

Emotions run high as US House begins debate on impeaching Donald Trump

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST
House impeachment of Trump would not immediately remove him from office but would set up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden (Reuters)
US President-elect Joe Biden (Reuters)
world news

Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Campbell, a former top Pentagon official who also served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration and helped frame the “pivot to Asia”, is expected to join as the “Indo-Pacific coordinator”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
world news

UK's PM Johnson pledges Covid-19 vaccine program to operate 24-7

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Boris Johnson said “at the moment, the limit is on supply” of the vaccines rather than on the ability of the country's health service to deliver jabs quickly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both India and China are seen as key players in the Asia-Pacific group, which is slated to hold the presidency of the UN’s human rights body this year. (AP PHOTO)(AP)
Both India and China are seen as key players in the Asia-Pacific group, which is slated to hold the presidency of the UN’s human rights body this year. (AP PHOTO)(AP)
world news

Two friends in the contest, India has a tough call to make for UNHRC presidency

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • UNHRCpresident Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger completed her year-long term on December 31 and the post was set to go to Nazhat Shameem Khan, Fiji’s top diplomat in Geneva. But China and Russia have opposed her candidature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.(REUTERS)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.(REUTERS)
world news

New York City to cut contracts with Trump organization, says mayor

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters on Jan. 6, reiterating his unsupported claim that his re-election was stolen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington on, January 6, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington on, January 6, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump on verge of second impeachment after Capitol siege

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Donald Trump, who would become the only US president twice impeached, faces a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steven D'Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington field office, speaks during a news conference at the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)
Steven D'Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington field office, speaks during a news conference at the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)
world news

FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of Capitol riot

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:00 PM IST
In the immediate aftermath of the riot, some law enforcement officials, including the Capitol police chief, said they were unaware of serious concerns leading up to January 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Officials predict hundreds of criminal cases will ultimately be filed and said they are considering sedition charges against some of the rioters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Joint Chiefs memo did not allude directly to the question of military involvement.(REUTERS)
The Joint Chiefs memo did not allude directly to the question of military involvement.(REUTERS)
world news

In a rare memo, top US military leaders remind troops of limits of free speech

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:32 PM IST
The memo was unusual in that the military leadership felt compelled to remind service members that it is wrong to disrupt the constitutional process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP