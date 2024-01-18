Trump leads ahead of Iowa; Congress to vote on funding bill

Donald Trump was projected as the winner of Iowa’s Republican caucus. The Associated Press called the result just 31 minutes into the contest, with the vast majority of the vote still to count—and the runner-up still to determine. Earlier on Monday Donald Trump lashed out on social media at rivals Nikki Haley (“Globalist”), Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy (“Vivek Votes are wasted”).

Congress will vote this week to extend government funding into March, averting a partial government shutdown that would have started on January 19th. Congressional leaders agreed to the stopgap measure over the weekend, despite opposition from hardline conservatives. Although House and Senate leaders have agreed to a basic spending framework, negotiating details while passing several appropriations bills could take weeks.

Joe Biden’s re-election campaign reported raising over $97m in the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing the president’s total “war chest” up to $117m. The campaign says that its haul—collected among Mr Biden’s operation, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fund-raising committees—is higher than any previous Democratic candidate’s at this point in the election. In the last three months of 2019 Donald Trump’s campaign, along with the Republican National Committee, raised over $154m. (He has not yet announced results for the fourth quarter of 2023.)

Lloyd Austin, the defence secretary, was released from hospital after suffering complications from prostate-cancer surgery. For days he did not disclose his stay in an intensive care unit, which lasted from January 1st through 5th, to the White House or to his staff, sparking controversy and spurring the Pentagon to review its notification policies.

State officials in Texas barricaded federal agents off from a busy section of the border with Mexico—a significant escalation in the broken relationship between the state and federal governments. Greg Abbott, Texas’s governor, has irked federal officials by installing buoys and razor-wire fencing along the Rio Grande river. Over the weekend a woman and two children drowned after the Texas army prevented border agents from rescuing them.

Fani Willis, the district attorney prosecuting Donald Trump in Georgia, rejected suggestions that a lawyer whom she had hired was unqualified. She made no reference to unproven allegations that Nathan Wade, the lawyer, and she are romantically involved. Last week an attorney for a defendant in the probe alleged that Ms Willis’s recruitment of her supposed paramour should disqualify them both from the case.

America’s economy is in good nick: inflation has slowed sharply, jobs are plentiful, incomes are rising and the stock market is strong. But survey after survey suggests that Americans are in fact quite unhappy. They think that the economy is in bad shape and that President Joe Biden is mismanaging it. Our new story explains why Americans are so gloomy.

© 2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. The original content can be found on www.economist.com