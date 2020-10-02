e-paper
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19

Their samples have also been taken for the Covid-19 tests. The results are awaited.

world Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania.(Reuters)
         

US President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania will go under quarantine after his top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on Friday.

Hicks is one of the closest aide to President and serves as the counserlor. She has been touring with the Trump fo rallies ahead of presidential polls.

Hicks travelled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, to a rally in Minnesota Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Before Hicks, several other White House staffers have also tested positive for the deadly virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, and one of the president’s personal valets.

(With agency inputs)

