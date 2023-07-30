‘Trump on steroid’: Indian American Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters 2024 US President race

Indian American Hirsh Vardhan Singh has thrown his hat into the ring to join the crowded Republican field for the office of the US President. Singh became the third Indian American to join the race for the Republican nomination after former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Hirsh Vardhan Singh.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Singh posted a video and said he is a “lifelong Republican” and “America First” conservative who worked to restore a conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party.

He slammed the "corruption" of Big Tech and pharmaceutical firms, saying they had "relentlessly attacked our freedoms."

“There's an all-out attack on American family values, parental rights and the marketplace of ideas and open debates. We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 election for the office of president of the United States,” he said.

Singh, an engineer who, according to The Hill, has unsuccessfully run for multiple offices in New Jersey in recent years, pitched his candidacy as a “pure blood” Republican and projected himself as a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump.

“While President Trump was undoubtedly the greatest president of my lifetime, and had my support as a MAGA Republican since Day 1, America needs more,” Hirsh Vardhan Singh said.

“My record as a strong-willed Republican goes back to my university days when I joined the Young Americans for Liberty. In the recent past, I opposed the policies that seek to entangle us in another world war, led the fight against economic lockdowns and led huge protest rallies against compulsory vaccinations,” he added.

“Today I am the only pure-blood candidate for president because I never gave in to the Covid vaccinations. Even New Jersey Senate president labelled me as Trump on steroids. It's time to move past outdated politicians of a bygone era.”

On Thursday, he formally submitted his candidature to the Federal Election Commission.

Singh entered the Republican primaries for New Jersey governor in 2017 and 2021, a House seat in 2018, and the Senate in 2020, but he was unable to secure the party's nod, The Hill reported

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON