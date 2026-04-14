Trump receives big McDonald's order from ‘DoorDash grandma’, hands her a $100 tip. Watch

US President Donald Trump on Monday received two large McDonald’s bags from a doorstep delivery driver at the Oval Office to mark the first anniversary of the ‘no tax on tips’ law.

Trump receives McDonald’s delivery at White House to mark first anniversary of ‘no tax on tips’ law. (X@PressSec)

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The delivery was made by Sharon Simmons, who arrived with two large bags of food, as seen in a clip shared by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. As she handed over the order, Trump said, “This doesn't look staged, does it,” while referring to the unusual setting of a doorstep delivery inside the White House.

Simmons, wearing a red T-shirt reading ‘DoorDash Grandma’, was asked by Trump to stand with him before reporters gathered outside the Oval Office.

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{{^usCountry}} “Would you like to do a little news conference with me, with these people?” Trump said, adding, “These are not the nicest people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Would you like to do a little news conference with me, with these people?” Trump said, adding, “These are not the nicest people.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I'll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,” Simmons replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,” Simmons replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the interaction, Trump referred to the tax measure, saying, “So the no tax on tips is something special. It's very special, and that's one that really pertains to you,” before handing her a USD 100 tip. Tax policy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interaction, Trump referred to the tax measure, saying, “So the no tax on tips is something special. It's very special, and that's one that really pertains to you,” before handing her a USD 100 tip. Tax policy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The White House said the policy allows workers earning tips to retain more of their income. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Simmons had earned about USD 11,000 in tips in the past year and was using it to support her family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The White House said the policy allows workers earning tips to retain more of their income. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Simmons had earned about USD 11,000 in tips in the past year and was using it to support her family. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump also told Simmons, “It is such an honour to meet you,” and added, “and I think you voted for me.” She responded that she “maybe” voted for the Republican.

The President also invited Simmons and her husband, Leo, to attend an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event scheduled to be held on the White House lawns on June 14.

(With inputs from AP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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