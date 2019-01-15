Trump rejects loyal Republican lawmakers’s appeal to end government shutdown

US president Donald Trump has rejected a suggestion from Republican lawmakers to reopen shutdown federal government departments as efforts continued to find funding for a wall along the southwestern borer.

“That was a suggestion that Lindsey made but I did reject it yes. I’m not interested,” the president told reporters referring to suggestion from Republican senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally who has also led several efforts to end the shutdown, which is now in the 24th day.

“I want to get it solved. I don’t want to just delay it. I want to get it solved.”

Graham had suggested reopening the government for a few weeks as negotiations continued. “Before he pulls the plug on the legislative option—and I think we are almost there—I would urge them to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks, before he pulls the plug,” Graham said on Fox News Sunday, referring to a move being considered by the president to declare a national emergency and find money for the wall elsewhere in the government for it — the department of defense’s budget for constructions, for one — but has insisted that was absolutely his last option.

Legal challenges are bound to follow, for one, experts have said. And, two, Republicans have opposed it in principle, with some of them arguing that declaring national emergency to deal with this stalemate could open the door for Democrats to use the instrument to push their agenda, such as climate change.

Graham had added: “See if we can get a deal. If we can’t at the end of three weeks, all bets are off. See if he can do it by himself through the emergency powers. That’s my recommendation.”

The president has rejected it it, as he said. And earlier in the day the president called out to Democrats to resume negotiations and sought to blame them from the shutdown. He had ended the last round or talks last week with a dramatic “bye-bye”.

“Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck can end the Shutdown in 15 minutes,” he wrote on Twitter in the morning, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer. “At this point it has become their, and the Democrats, fault!”

He had in an earlier tweet complained, as he has several times before, he has been waiting in vain for them in the White House.

The president has sought $5.7 billion for a wall along the border with Mexico, which he is not scaled down to describe as a steel barrier. Democrats have rejected it, but have said they can continue talking and have urged the president to reopen the government.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 00:12 IST