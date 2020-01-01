e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / World News / Trump does not expect war with Iran

Trump does not expect war with Iran

The US had already flown a rapid response team of Marines into Baghdad to reinforce its embassy after the attack 31 December, which further heightened tension between Tehran and Washington.

world Updated: Jan 01, 2020 15:06 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Palm Beach, United States
“I like peace,” the president said before heading in to New Year’s celebrations.
“I like peace,” the president said before heading in to New Year’s celebrations.(REUTERS File Photo )
         

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he does not foresee war with Tehran, after pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the US embassy in Iraq.

“I don’t see that happening,” Trump said at his holiday retreat in Florida when a reporter asked about the possibility of war with the Islamic republic.

“I like peace,” the president said before heading in to New Year’s celebrations.

The president spoke after Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that around 750 troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are prepared to deploy over the next several days to the Middle East.

The US had already flown a rapid response team of Marines into Baghdad to reinforce its embassy after the attack Tuesday, which left smoke and flames rising from the compound’s entrance and further heightened tension between Tehran and Washington.

US officials said there were no plans to evacuate the mission, and no US personnel were reported injured.

The US reinforcements “got in there very quickly,” Trump said.

“I think it’s been handled very well.”

He added that “this will not be a Benghazi,” a reference to an attack in 2012 by radical Islamists on the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Four Americans were killed inside the smoke-clogged building including the ambassador, Chris Stevens.

tags
top news
Shaheen Bagh protesters usher in new year with national anthem, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’
Shaheen Bagh protesters usher in new year with national anthem, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news