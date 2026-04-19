‘Nice or hard way’: Trump says second round of US-Iran talks in Pak on Monday

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that the second round of negotiations between US and Iran would be held on Monday in Pakistan's Capital Islamabad. Trump expressed confidence that America would be able to get a peace deal. (Bloomberg)

“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, wherein he also issued a warning to Iran.

Trump, in a conversation with ABC's Jonathan Karl on Sunday, expressed confidence that America would be able to get a peace deal, while saying that Iran had committed “serious violations” during the two-week ceasefire. “It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way. It’s going to happen. You can quote me,” the US President said.

‘No more Mr Nice Guy’: Trump warns Iran ahead of talks Trump, meanwhile, also issued a warning for Tehran in his post on Truth Social on Sunday if the latter did not “take” the deal offered by US.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” Trump said. “They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years,” he added.

The US President said that Iran “firing bullets” in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday was a “total violation of our ceasefire agreement.” “Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?” he further asked.

Trump stated that Iran had announced that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again, which he said the US had already blockaded. He stated that vessels were headed towards Texas, Louisiana and Arizona “to load up”.

“Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day!” Trump claimed, adding that the US would lose “nothing”.

The US President further said, "…Many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be “the tough guy!”