Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections

Updated: May 29, 2020 02:18 IST

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday seeking to strip social media giants like Twitter of legal immunity for content they publish.

If this was enacted, the likes of Twitter and Facebook would become open to lawsuits and greatly increased government regulation.

Trump -- angered this week by Twitter’s tagging of one of his tweets for the first time with a fact-check notice -- said regulation was needed because the companies are no longer neutral forums but engaging in “political activism.”