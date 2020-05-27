e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds

Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds

Twitter had on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by Trump.

world Updated: May 27, 2020 13:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May.
US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May.(AFP Photo)
         

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit back at Twitter for tagging two of his tweets with a fact-checking warning label. He accused the micro-blogging website of “interfering” in the US election and “completely stifling” free speech.

“Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post....,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

 

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” he said in another tweet.

Twitter had on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by Trump, warning that his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers.

The move marked a dramatic shift for the social network, Trump’s primary tool for getting an unfiltered version of his message out to his political base, after years of permissive policies around content on its platform.

The company has been tightening those policies in recent years amid criticism that its hands-off approach had allowed abuse, fake accounts and misinformation to thrive.

Trump, who has more than 80 million followers on Twitter, claimed in tweets earlier in the day that mail-in ballots would be “substantially fraudulent” and result in a “rigged election.” He also singled out the governor of California over the issue, although the state is not the only one to use mail-in ballots.

Hours later, Twitter posted a blue exclamation mark alert underneath those tweets, prompting readers to “get the facts about mail-in ballots” and directing them to a page with information aggregated by Twitter staffers about the claims.

Twitter said the application of a fact-checking label to the president’s tweets was an extension of its new “misleading information” policy, introduced earlier this month to combat misinformation about the coronavirus.

It said at the time that it would later extend the Covid-19 policy to other types of disputed or misleading information.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
Will wait for PM’s call over re-opening of religious places in K’taka: CM Office
Will wait for PM’s call over re-opening of religious places in K’taka: CM Office
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In