Trump to speak with Putin on Monday to discuss ending Ukraine war

President Donald Trump said he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday morning to discuss how to stop the war in Ukraine. President Donald says "a cease fire will take place" as he plans to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday(AFP)

Trump said he will also speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and “various members” of the NATO alliance.

“HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END. GOD BLESS US ALL!!!,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Ukraine and Russia on Friday held their first direct talks in more than three years, mediated by Turkey. Yet while the two sides agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners in coming days, expectations going into the meeting were low after Putin decided not to attend — sending only a low-level delegation and declining to commit to a ceasefire proposal.

During the talks in Istanbul, the Russians repeated maximalist demands, including their country’s control of five regions of Ukraine.

In an interview Friday with Fox News, Trump suggested that a face-to-face meeting with Putin might be the only way to achieve a ceasefire. He also lashed out at Zelenskiy, repeating his claim that the Ukrainian leader doesn’t “have the cards” to hold off Russia.