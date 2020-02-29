e-paper
Trump urges Afghans to ‘seize opportunity for peace’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend the signing of a peace deal with the Taliban in Doha.

world Updated: Feb 29, 2020 01:48 IST
Agence France Presse
Reuters
In this file photo, Taliban fighters gather with residents to celebrate a 3-day cease fire marking the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Nangarhar, east of Kabul. Many Afghans view the expected signing of a U.S.-Taliban peace deal with a heavy dose of skepticism. (AP)
         

President Donald Trump urged the Afghan people to embrace a chance for a new future Friday as he announced that top US diplomat Mike Pompeo would attend the signing of a peace deal with the Taliban in Doha.

“Soon, at my direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will witness the signing of an agreement with representatives of the Taliban, while Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will issue a joint declaration with the government of Afghanistan,” Trump said in a statement.

“Ultimately it will be up to the people of Afghanistan to work out their future,” he said.

“We, therefore, urge the Afghan people to seize this opportunity for peace and a new future for their country.”

