Trump urges Pakistan, West Asian nations to sign Abraham Accords, ‘formally’ recognise Israel as part of Iran deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Pakistan and several West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Jordan, to join the Abraham Accords and formally recognise Israel as part of a broader diplomatic effort to end the US-Iran conflict. The US president also suggested that Iran could eventually become a signatory. (REUTERS)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said it should be “mandatory” for the countries to sign on to the accords, which he brokered in 2020. The proposal, however, is likely to face resistance in countries such as Pakistan, which has long opposed normalisation with Israel.

Trump’s remarks came after weekend talks with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain. He argued that wider participation in the Abraham Accords could help bring “true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years”.

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The US president also suggested that Iran could eventually become a signatory.

“It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be,” Trump wrote.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, normalised relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, establishing diplomatic ties, trade links, investment flows and security cooperation. Israel already had peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan, signed in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

Securing Saudi recognition of Israel has long been a key US objective. During former President Joe Biden’s administration, Washington and Riyadh explored a broader agreement that would have combined security guarantees for Saudi Arabia with normalisation of ties with Israel and a pathway towards Palestinian statehood. Those efforts stalled after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

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Pakistan has consistently maintained that recognition of Israel is contingent on the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

“Our position with respect to it is, there are certain benchmarks that have to be achieved for Pakistan. And that is a viable continuous state of Palestine with Al Quds Al Sharif or Jerusalem as its capital,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in January.

Analysts said Trump’s proposal faces significant political and strategic obstacles.

“Trump, in a sense, wants a resolution for the Middle East. His view is that he’s already resolved a number of conflicts around the world. But this conflict, in Trump’s head, is the big one. So he’s asking or forcing all these Arab countries to sign the Abraham Accords,” said Kabir Taneja, executive director with the Observer Research Foundation Middle East.

Taneja said he does not expect Pakistan or most Arab countries that have so far stayed out of the Abraham Accords to join the initiative.

“No Arab country beyond the few that have signed already till now will agree to this.The other Islamic countries he’s asked, including Pakistan and so on, will also not sign up because the Iranians have openly said that anyone who’s part of the Accords is an enemy,” he said.