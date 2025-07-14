Trump's 30% tariff threat could hit Germany ‘to core’, says Chancellor Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said US President Donald Trump’s threat of 30% tariffs would hit exporters in Europe’s largest economy “to the core,” if a negotiated solution in the trade conflict can’t be found in the coming weeks. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was coordinating closely with other EU leaders to ensure tariffs of such magnitude don’t go ahead. (Reuters)

The European Union will extend the suspension of trade countermeasures against the US until Aug. 1 to allow for further talks after Trump threatened a new 30% tariff rate against the bloc over the weekend.

If that were to happen, Germany’s government may need to postpone parts of its economic policy efforts, Merz told ARD public broadcaster in an interview in Sunday. “That would overshadow everything, and hit the German export industry to the core.”

“That requires two things: unity in the European Union and good lines of communication with the American president,” the conservative leader added.

Asked if Germany supports counter-tariffs against the US, Merz replied: “Yes, but not before Aug. 1.” The chancellor said he’d discussed the matter intensively over the weekend with both French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, in addition to a call with Trump on Friday.

“We want to use this time now, these two and a half weeks until Aug. to find a solution,” Merz said. “I am really committed to this.”