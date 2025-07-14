Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump's 30% tariff threat could hit Germany ‘to core’, says Chancellor Merz

Bloomberg |
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 01:55 AM IST

The European Union will extend the suspension of trade countermeasures against the US until August 1 to allow for further talks.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said US President Donald Trump’s threat of 30% tariffs would hit exporters in Europe’s largest economy “to the core,” if a negotiated solution in the trade conflict can’t be found in the coming weeks.  

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was coordinating closely with other EU leaders to ensure tariffs of such magnitude don’t go ahead. (Reuters)
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was coordinating closely with other EU leaders to ensure tariffs of such magnitude don’t go ahead. (Reuters)

The European Union will extend the suspension of trade countermeasures against the US until Aug. 1 to allow for further talks after Trump threatened a new 30% tariff rate against the bloc over the weekend. 

If that were to happen, Germany’s government may need to postpone parts of its economic policy efforts, Merz told ARD public broadcaster in an interview in Sunday. “That would overshadow everything, and hit the German export industry to the core.”

Merz said he was coordinating closely with other EU leaders to ensure tariffs of such magnitude don’t go ahead. 

“That requires two things: unity in the European Union and good lines of communication with the American president,” the conservative leader added.

Asked if Germany supports counter-tariffs against the US, Merz replied: “Yes, but not before Aug. 1.” The chancellor said he’d discussed the matter intensively over the weekend with both French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, in addition to a call with Trump on Friday. 

“We want to use this time now, these two and a half weeks until Aug. to find a solution,” Merz said. “I am really committed to this.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Trump's 30% tariff threat could hit Germany ‘to core’, says Chancellor Merz
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On