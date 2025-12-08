Trump's Christmas 'naughty list' has many names; 'could cause problems'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday brushed aside a question about his “naughty list,” offering a light remark about its length and the trouble it might cause. The comment came as he presented medals to the 2025 Kennedy Center Honours recipients during a ceremony. President Donald Trump talks to the media while walking the red carpet before the 48th Kennedy Center Honors.(AP)

Asked by a reporter about who features on his “naughty list” this year, US President Donald Trump responded with a playful but cryptic remark.

The reporter asked: “Who is on your naughty list this year?!”

Trump responded, “Ooooo… it’s a LONG list! I better not tell you, or it’ll cause a problem out there in the world.”

Asked when he arrived for the ceremony how he took out the time to prepare, Trump said he “didn't really prepare very much.”

“I have a good memory, so I can remember things, which is very fortunate,” the president said. "But just, I wanted to just be myself. You have to be yourself. Johnny Carson, he was himself.”

Trump and Kennedy Center Honours

Before Trump, US presidents watched the show along with the honorees. Trump skipped the ceremony during his first term.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, one of several Cabinet secretaries also attended the ceremony.

“Oh this president, he is so relaxed in front of these cameras, as you know, and so funny, I can’t wait for tonight,” Lutnick said as he arrived with his wife, who is on the Kennedy Center board.

This year’s honorees include actor Sylvester Stallone, singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, rock band Kiss, and actor-singer Michael Crawford.

Trump described the recipients as “incredible people” who represent the “very best in American arts and culture,” adding, “I know most of them and I've been a fan of all of them.”

Dressed in a tuxedo, Trump said, “This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans. This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center Honorees ever assembled.”