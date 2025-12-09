Trump's peace deals in shambles? After Thai-Cambodia clash, Congo accuses Rwanda of violating truce

The peace deals US President Donald Trump has long been thumping his chest over seem to be in shambles. A day after Thailand launched air strikes along its disputed border with Cambodia, another one of the President-backed truce deals seems to be in danger - Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. M23 rebel fighters walk as they withdraw near the town of Sake, some 42 km (26 miles) west of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.(REUTERS/File Photo)

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday accused Rwanda of violating its commitments to the peace deal brokered by the US aimed to resolve an years-long conflict. The accusation came just days after Trump gathered leaders of both countries to sign a peace treaty in Washington.

"Despite our good faith and the recently ratified agreement, it is clear that Rwanda is already violating its commitments," Tshisekedi said in a speech.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group reportedly made a rapid advance to threaten the city of Uvira near the border with Burundi. Besides, a town called Sange was bombed with grenades, and as many as 36 people were killed on Monday, news agency Reuters reported.

The Congolese President also claimed that units of the Rwandan Defence Force carried out attacks on the very day the peace treaty was signed in Washington.

East African country Burundi also condemned "the recent provocation by Rwanda, which dropped bombs on Burundian territory", near Cibitoke, a town bordering Rwanda and the DRC, wounding two people, "including a 12-year-old child".

Burundi shares borders with Rwanda to the north and Congo to the west. Burundi and Rwanda have long alleged that the M23 rebels have a backing from Rwanda, but the country has denied these claims.

The region has been plagued by three decades of conflict and the signing of the peace treaty signed by Congo's Tshisekedi and Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in Washington had raised hopes that peace could finally prevail.

However, much like what is happening at the Thailand-Cambodia border, the peace deal between Congo and Rwanda is also struggling to hold.

On Monday, one soldier was reportedly killed and many were injured as Thailand carried out airstrikes across its border with Cambodia, months after both countries agreed to maintain a ceasefire following the deadliest border clashes in decades, back in August.

Donald Trump has long claimed to have settled eight wars, “largely because of trade and tariffs”, an assertion is also used to gather support for a Nobel Peace Prize.

While his candidature did get a big boost, the US President Trump did not win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, and the award instead went to Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado.