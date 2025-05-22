Tsunami alert activated for Greece after magnitude 6 earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off the coast of Crete in Greece. As per the German Research Center for Geosciences, the earthquake has now triggered a tsunami evaluation for the European nation. A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)

As per GFZ, the earthquake struck at a depth of 77km.

As per ESMC, a tsunami risk is under evaluation. "Depending on earthquake-coastline distance, tsunamis can be local (<100km), regional (<1000km), or distant (>1000km)," stated the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

As per the Institute of Geodynamics in Greece. the earthquake was of magnitude 6.1. Whereas, ESMC stated that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded to be at 6.3.

Series of earthquakes jolt Greece

Last week. Greece experienced a similar warning after a series of strong earthquakes struck of its southern coast. On May 13, 2025, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the island of Kasos, prompting a tsunami warning for southern coastal areas.

However, as per Greece's emergency services, the magnitude of the earthquake stood at 5.9.

Due to the strong nature of the earthquake, tremors were also felt in neighbouring countries such as Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Israel.

Following this earthquake, residents and tourists were advised to move away from the coasts due to chances of a possible tsunami.

Furthermore, Greece is located on a number of fault lines and is often hit by earthquakes.

Between January 26 and February 13, as per the University of Athens seismology laboratory, over 18,400 quakes were recorded off islands in the Cyclades island group of Greece.