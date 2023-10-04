News / World News / Ankara bomb attackers came from Syria, Turkey foreign minister alleges

Ankara bomb attackers came from Syria, Turkey foreign minister alleges

Reuters
Oct 04, 2023

Turkey Blast: Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, “We recommend that third parties stay away from the facilities controlled by the PKK and YPG.”

The two attackers who detonated a bomb in front of Turkish government buildings in Ankara at the weekend entered Turkey through Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday.

Turkey Blast: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan looks on.(Reuters)
As part of Turkey's response, he said any infrastructure and energy facilities in Iraq and Syria controlled by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Protection Units (YPG) are legitimate military targets.

"We recommend that third parties stay away from the facilities controlled by the PKK and YPG. Our armed forces' response to the attack will be very precise," Fidan said. Ankara sees the YPG as a wing of the PKK.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
