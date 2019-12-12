e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / World News

Turkey hints it could bar US from using key air bases

Incirlik airbase in southern Turkey has been a main base for U.S. operations in the Middle East and more recently in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, while Kurecik, in eastern Turkey, is a key NATO base.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2019 08:05 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Ankara
Turkey’s foreign minister suggested Wednesday that the United States could be barred from using two strategic air bases
Turkey’s foreign minister suggested Wednesday that the United States could be barred from using two strategic air bases (AP)
         

Turkey’s foreign minister suggested Wednesday that the United States could be barred from using two strategic air bases in retaliation to possible U.S. sanctions against his country, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Mevlut Cavusoglu comments came amid reports that U.S. lawmakers had agreed on a defense bill that also includes calls to sanction Turkey over its decision to proceed with the purchase and deployment of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

“In the event of a decision to sanction Turkey, the Incirlik and Kurecik airbases can be brought to the agenda,” Anadolu quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

He said: “Congress members must understand that it is not possible to get anywhere with sanctions.”

Incirlik airbase in southern Turkey has been a main base for U.S. operations in the Middle East and more recently in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, while Kurecik, in eastern Turkey, is a key NATO base.

Turkey’s decision to proceed with the purchase of the Russian system has added to growing tensions between the two NATO allies. Washington says the Russian system poses a threat to NATO and has removed Turkey from the U.S.-led F-35 stealth fighter jet program.

Tensions were raised further after Turkey launched an incursion into northeastern Syria to drive away Syrian Kurdish forces that had partnered with the U.S. in the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters as terrorists because of their links to outlawed Kurdish rebels fighting inside Turkey.

tags
top news
House test cleared, citizenship bill may face strong challenge in Supreme Court
House test cleared, citizenship bill may face strong challenge in Supreme Court
Voting underway in 17 seats in round three of Jharkhand assembly election
Voting underway in 17 seats in round three of Jharkhand assembly election
Quiet preparations on in Delhi jail to hang Dec 16 convicts: Official
Quiet preparations on in Delhi jail to hang Dec 16 convicts: Official
Cong discontent may have forced Sena to change stance on citizenship bill
Cong discontent may have forced Sena to change stance on citizenship bill
Long lockdown may spur fresh Valley anger: CRPF
Long lockdown may spur fresh Valley anger: CRPF
Let me live in peace and focus on teaching, says BHU Muslim professor
Let me live in peace and focus on teaching, says BHU Muslim professor
Facebook, Google drop out of top 10 ‘best places to work’ list
Facebook, Google drop out of top 10 ‘best places to work’ list
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news