Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Turkey says it would reconsider its military presence in Syria if Kurdish militants are eliminated

AP |
Feb 16, 2025 02:09 AM IST

Turkey says it would reconsider its military presence in Syria if Kurdish militants are eliminated

BEIRUT — Turkey's foreign minister said Saturday his country would reconsider its military presence in northeastern Syria if that country's new leaders eliminate a Kurdish militant group designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Turkey says it would reconsider its military presence in Syria if Kurdish militants are eliminated
Turkey says it would reconsider its military presence in Syria if Kurdish militants are eliminated

Hakan Fidan spoke at the Munich Security Conference alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, who did not comment on the remarks. Fidan has expressed such sentiments before.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged an insurgency against Turkey for decades, seeking greater autonomy for Kurds.

“We can’t tolerate armed militia in any form," Fidan said. He said such groups should be integrated “under one national army” in Syria and noted that its new leaders have been responsive to that idea.

Al-Shaibani did speak in support of disarming all non-state factions and of including Kurds in Syria's new government.

The presence of Turkish-backed forces in northeastern Syria has increased substantially since insurgent groups ousted former President Bashar Assad late last year, and the forces have been targeting Kurdish forces more often.

Turkey also views the Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed military Kurdish alliance in Syria, as an extension of the PKK. That has led to ongoing military confrontations between Turkish-backed forces and the SDF in northern Syria.

While most insurgent groups have agreed to integrate into the new Syrian army, the SDF has refused.

“Kurds are part of the Syrian nation but they can’t have their own army, as this is against our unity,” said another speaker on Saturday's conference panel, Hind Kabawat of the Center for World Religions, Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On