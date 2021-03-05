Turkey: Sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash
A sudden, mid-flight change of weather conditions is thought to be the cause a helicopter crash which killed 11 military personnel in eastern Turkey, the Defense Ministry said Friday, citing a preliminary inspection of the crash site.
The Cougar army helicopter went down on a snow-covered area close to the village of Cekmece, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province on Thursday. The victims included Lt. Gen. Osman Erbas, an army corps commander.
Two military personnel survived the crash with injuries.
The Defense Ministry statement said an initial inspection of the wreckage showed no evidence of an explosion or fire. There was also no meteorological warning prior to the flight, it added.
“In the light of the initial information, it is considered that the accident occurred due to adverse weather conditions that occurred as a result of a sudden change in weather conditions in the region,” the statement read.
The ministry added that a more detailed technical inspection would determine the definitive cause.
The location of the crash is in an area where Turkish troops have been combating militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is considered to be a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984.
In 1997, PKK militants attacked a Turkish Cougar helicopter in northern Iraq, killing 11 Turkish soldiers.
More recently, 13 military personnel were killed in 2017, when a Cougar helicopter crashed into power lines shortly after take-off from a base near Turkey’s border with Iraq.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge number of young migrants arriving at US border poses challenge for Biden
- Biden took office promising an immigration policy more humane than that of Donald Trump, but some migrant advocacy groups say the new Democratic president's decisions are luring undocumented travelers in what amounts to a beacon effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covax vaccinations bring relief to Africans suffering from Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey: Sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report shows close to 931 million tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery UK person with Covid variant found after 5-day hunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After senate poll defeat, ISI, Pak army chiefs meet Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada clears Johnson & Johnson vaccine, first to approve 4 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDM to boycott Pak PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As UK awaits Harry, Meghan's take on royal split, author says ‘no winners in it’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court orders Navalny to pay damages in lawsuit filed by Kremlin ally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump State Department aide charged with assault at US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox