Home / World News / Turkey, Syria earthquake: Deaths rise above 9,500, world's deadliest in 10 years

Turkey, Syria earthquake: Deaths rise above 9,500, world's deadliest in 10 years

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 01:58 PM IST

Officials and medics said 6,957 people had died in Turkey and 2,547 in Syria, bringing the total to 9,504.

Policemen walk in front of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
Policemen walk in front of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
AFP |

The death toll from a massive quake that struck Turkey and Syria rose to more than 9,500 on Wednesday, official data showed, with rescuers racing to reach trapped survivors for a third day.

Officials and medics said 6,957 people had died in Turkey and 2,547 in Syria, bringing the total to 9,504.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey syria‬ earthquake + 1 more
turkey syria‬ earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out