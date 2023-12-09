Turkey's Erdogan decries US veto power over UNSC: 'Is this justice'
Reuters |
Dec 09, 2023 06:40 PM IST
"The United Nations Security Council demand for ceasefire is rejected only by U.S. veto. Is this justice?," Erdogan said in a human rights conference.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the United Nations Security Council to be reformed, decrying the fact that the United States could veto a ceasefire proposal for Gaza despite huge support from other countries.
"The United Nations Security Council demand for ceasefire is rejected only by U.S. veto. Is this justice?," Erdogan said in a human rights conference in Istanbul.
"The U.N. Security Council needs to be reformed," he added.