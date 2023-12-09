close_game
News / World News / Turkey's Erdogan decries US veto power over UNSC: 'Is this justice'

Turkey's Erdogan decries US veto power over UNSC: 'Is this justice'

Reuters |
Dec 09, 2023 06:40 PM IST

"The United Nations Security Council demand for ceasefire is rejected only by U.S. veto. Is this justice?," Erdogan said in a human rights conference.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the United Nations Security Council to be reformed, decrying the fact that the United States could veto a ceasefire proposal for Gaza despite huge support from other countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president(Bloomberg)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president(Bloomberg)

"The United Nations Security Council demand for ceasefire is rejected only by U.S. veto. Is this justice?," Erdogan said in a human rights conference in Istanbul.

"The U.N. Security Council needs to be reformed," he added.

