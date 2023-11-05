Turkish air strikes hit 15 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq: Ministry
In a statement on X, the ministry said the targets hit in the strikes included shelters, and storage facilities where militants were believed to be.
Turkey's military conducted air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday evening and destroyed 15 Kurdish militant targets, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, adding many militants had been "neutralised" in the attack.
In a statement on social messaging platform X, the ministry said the targets hit in the strikes included caves, shelters, and storage facilities where militants were believed to be. It said the strikes targeted the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.
Turkey typically uses the term "neutralised" to mean killed.
