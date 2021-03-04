Turkish Prez Erdogan urges lifting US sanctions on Iran, return to JCPOA
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that lifting U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear work and returning to a 2015 nuclear deal will contribute to regional stability and economic prosperity.
Tehran and Washington have said they want the other side to move first to hold talks to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which Tehran secured an easing of sanctions by limiting its nuclear work.
Last month, Erdogan told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call that he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States, adding he wanted U.S. sanctions on Tehran to be lifted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines may shift to lowest quarantine level as coronavirus vaccines arrive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zimbabwe approves Covaxin, first in Africa to okay India-made Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US traffic deaths spike even as Covid-19 pandemic cuts miles travelled
- The National Safety Council estimates that 42,060 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020, an 8% increase over 2019 and the first jump in four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU's coast guard agency Frontex involved in dozen migrant pushback incidents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Significance of March 4 behind ‘possible plot’ to breach US Capitol
- The House of Representatives moved a planned vote from Thursday to Wednesday night to avoid being in session on March 4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish Prez Erdogan urges lifting US sanctions on Iran, return to JCPOA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security tight at US Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan shuts down schools, tightens curbs due to surge in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix creates 'Fast Laughs', a TikTok clone to scroll through funny clips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rio de Janeiro announces curfew as Brazil battles brutal Covid-19 wave
- The city of 6.7 million people will impose a curfew from 11 pm to 5 am
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#MeWho? Global firms lag on sex harassment, women-friendly policy: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With wish to donate organs, Kyal Sin, 19, dies fighting military rule in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global reduction to increase 10-fold to meet Paris Agreement goals, study says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid cases rising again in Europe, says WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox