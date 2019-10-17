e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

TV ‘Tarzan’ star’s wife slain by son, who is shot dead by police

Deputies immediately identified the suspected killer as the couple’s son, Cameron Ely, 30, whom they found on the property outside after a brief search.

world Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LOS ANGELES
Ron Elys (second left) with his wife Valerie Lundeen (second right) and son Cameron Ely (far left).
Ron Elys (second left) with his wife Valerie Lundeen (second right) and son Cameron Ely (far left). (Facebook PHOTO)
         

The wife of the 1960s television “Tarzan” star Ron Ely was stabbed to death at their California home by the couple’s son, who was then fatally shot by police in a confrontation outside the residence, authorities said on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responding Tuesday night to reports of a family disturbance in the Hope Ranch suburb of Santa Barbara found the actor’s wife, Valeerie Lundeen, 62, dead from multiple stab wounds inside the home, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies immediately identified the suspected killer as the couple’s son, Cameron Ely, 30, whom they found on the property outside after a brief search.

The younger Ely posed an unspecified threat to the deputies, leading them to open fire on him, the statement said. He was fatally wounded, but none of the four deputies involved in the shooting was hurt, according to the sheriff’s account.

The deputies were being placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, it said.

The elder Ely, 81, described in the sheriff’s account as disabled, was also found at the home and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. There was no immediate word on what may have precipitated the stabbing.

Ely is best known for playing the title role in the original prime-time TV “Tarzan” series, which ran from fall 1966 until fall 1969 - first on NBC, then on CBS.

He was the 14th screen actor to inhabit the role of the jungle hero created by Edgar Rice Burroughs since “Tarzan of the Apes” was released as a silent movie nearly a half century earlier.

Ely performed most of his own stunts, although the famed Tarzan yell was dubbed from a recording of Johnny Weissmuller, the Olympic champion swimmer who starred as Tarzan in a dozen Hollywood film during the 1930s and ‘40s.

In the 1980s, Ely hosted the game show “Face the Music” and twice hosted the Miss America Pageants. He and Lundeen, a former Miss Florida USA, married in 1984 and had three children, including Cameron.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 08:49 IST

tags
top news
NCB preps to upgrade war against drugs, readies list of 100 mafia bosses
NCB preps to upgrade war against drugs, readies list of 100 mafia bosses
35 pilgrims killed in bus crash near Saudi holy city of Mecca
35 pilgrims killed in bus crash near Saudi holy city of Mecca
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
FATF to rule on harsher sanctions for Pakistan by Friday
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Big hikes likely in Delhi’s new parking plan, Rs 1,000 for 10 hrs workday
Big hikes likely in Delhi’s new parking plan, Rs 1,000 for 10 hrs workday
Donald Trump warns Erdogan not to be ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool,’ seeks deal
Donald Trump warns Erdogan not to be ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool,’ seeks deal
Ants crawl on dead patient’s eye, 5 hospital staff suspended in MP
Ants crawl on dead patient’s eye, 5 hospital staff suspended in MP
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News